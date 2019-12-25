Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Price Target at $42.33

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

