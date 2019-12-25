Brokerages Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $34.00

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of NMIH opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $71,361.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 494,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 7,089 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $239,111.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,477.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $12,965,904 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

