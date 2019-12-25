Brokerages Set Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $77.46

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.46.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

