Brokerages Set Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) PT at $51.67

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

Shutterfly stock remained flat at $$50.97 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterfly by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,465,000 after purchasing an additional 122,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterfly by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,508,000 after purchasing an additional 187,424 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shutterfly by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.