Brokerages Set TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) PT at $26.50

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSU. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,997,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the third quarter worth $529,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 219.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 112,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSU opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

