Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Target Price at C$7.51

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton purchased 22,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.