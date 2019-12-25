Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.43

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.43 and traded as high as $67.25. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 34,249 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

