Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) vs. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

8.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Progyny’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 0.62 -$16.17 million ($1.67) -1.26 Progyny $105.40 million 20.45 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -56.79% -46.69% Progyny N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Caladrius Biosciences and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.42, suggesting a potential upside of 396.03%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats Caladrius Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.