Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.16. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 204,693 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$455.08 million. Analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -0.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

