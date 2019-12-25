California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 20,477 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.