California State Teachers Retirement System Has $299,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Alphatec worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alphatec by 143.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 797,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

