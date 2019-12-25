California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $136.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.