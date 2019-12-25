Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.89

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $21.25. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 23,908 shares.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after buying an additional 124,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,289,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after buying an additional 158,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

