Capricoin 1-Day Volume Tops $58,370.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $38,188.00 and approximately $58,370.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.