Carindale Property Trust (CDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. Carindale Property Trust has a 52 week low of A$5.85 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of A$7.50 ($5.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.51. The company has a market cap of $428.40 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Carindale Property Trust Company Profile

Carindale Property Trust (ASX Code: CDP) was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1996.The Trust's sole investment is a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale, one of Brisbane's largest regional shopping centre at approximately 136,609 square metres. Westfield Carindale currently generates annual sales of $896.5 million through its two department stores, two discount department stores, three supermarkets and more than 400 specialty retailers.The Trust is managed by Scentre Management Limited, a member of the Scentre Group.

