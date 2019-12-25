Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival in a research note issued on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of CCL opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

