Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 151,277 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

