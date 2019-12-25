Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $10,655,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casa Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Casa Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,739 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 25.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $820,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

