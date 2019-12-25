Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.53. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 388,168 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 114.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 529,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after buying an additional 282,484 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after buying an additional 187,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 320.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $22,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

