CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.19

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $1.15. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter.

CCOM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

