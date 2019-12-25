Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.82

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.82 and traded as low as $111.20. Centamin shares last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 5,271,551 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centamin to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 113 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 125.50 ($1.65).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42.

In other Centamin news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

