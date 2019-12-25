CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,116 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,061% compared to the average daily volume of 283 put options.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $585,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 522,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 347,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 263,974 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,214,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

