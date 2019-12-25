Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CETV opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.85 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 50.08% and a net margin of 17.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CETV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 411,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

