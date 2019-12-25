Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (CHGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

