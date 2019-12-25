Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cipherloc Corp (OTCMKTS:CLOK) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 3,111 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

In other Cipherloc news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

Cipherloc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation operates as a data security solutions company. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

