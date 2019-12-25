Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) versus Lakeland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LBAI) Critical Survey

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Lakeland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Bancorp $235.43 million 3.77 $63.40 million $1.34 13.10

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Bancorp 24.68% 10.13% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep, commercial money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check recorder services. It operates seven full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Columbus, Georgia; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

