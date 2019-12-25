Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:CLW opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David bought 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.