CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Tops $2.96 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00007591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Mercatox. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $16,143.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004748 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,380,510 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

