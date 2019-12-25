CNX Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average volume of 463 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 297.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

