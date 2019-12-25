Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

NYSE CCEP opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,950,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,519,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,454,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $230,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $159,971,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

