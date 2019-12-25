Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE UTF opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

