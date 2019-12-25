Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $32.12.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

