Coin2.1 (C2) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Coin2.1 coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin2.1 has a market capitalization of $22,642.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00086149 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00071331 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.94 or 0.99465721 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin2.1 Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto. Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us.

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2.1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

