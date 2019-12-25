Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (CCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on January 15th

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

CCZ stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17.

About Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

