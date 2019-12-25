Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $5.42. Commerzbank shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 5,770,871 shares trading hands.

CBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.16 ($7.16).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.62. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

About Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.