Comparing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Torchlight Energy Resources (NYSE:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -528.13% -28.59% -12.98% California Resources 12.41% -23.46% 0.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $1.28 million 47.85 -$5.81 million N/A N/A California Resources $3.06 billion 0.15 $328.00 million $1.27 7.41

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 California Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40

Torchlight Energy Resources currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 245.50%. California Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.05%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Torchlight Energy Resources is more favorable than California Resources.

Summary

California Resources beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

