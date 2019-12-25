Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Task Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.