COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.04 and last traded at $56.11, 13,932 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 25,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

