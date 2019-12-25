ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNOB. Stephens began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

