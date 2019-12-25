ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNOB. Stephens began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CNOB opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $923.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after buying an additional 226,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,098,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.