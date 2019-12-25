ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.73 million and $178,526.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, DDEX and CPDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007073 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, CPDAX, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.