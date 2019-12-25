Contrasting COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) & SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of COMPASS GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SALZGITTER AG/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SALZGITTER AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A COMPASS GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SALZGITTER AG/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SALZGITTER AG/ADR $11.15 billion 0.12 $323.24 million N/A N/A COMPASS GRP PLC/S $31.83 billion 1.25 $1.42 billion $1.09 22.88

COMPASS GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than SALZGITTER AG/ADR.

Dividends

SALZGITTER AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. COMPASS GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. COMPASS GRP PLC/S pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SALZGITTER AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPASS GRP PLC/S 3 5 1 0 1.78

Summary

COMPASS GRP PLC/S beats SALZGITTER AG/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, ship building, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes; and longitudinal-welded, and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facilities management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

