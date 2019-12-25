Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $85.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. Copart has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 8,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $28,566,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

