Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.11 ($1.50) and last traded at A$2.11 ($1.50), approximately 471,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.18 ($1.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65.

About Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company operates through four segments: Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia and West Virginia, the United States.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.