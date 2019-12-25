Corteva Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,873 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 485% compared to the average volume of 320 put options.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Corteva stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $404,071,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

