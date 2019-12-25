Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.38). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

CRVS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

