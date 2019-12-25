Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,348 shares of company stock worth $22,869,782. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.