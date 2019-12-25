CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $131,463.00 and approximately $32,113.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066513 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

