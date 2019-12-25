Critical Survey: Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) & Kennedy-Wilson (OTCMKTS:KW)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gecina and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $27.26, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Gecina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gecina and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $735.71 million 17.98 $1.19 billion N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 4.15 $150.00 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kennedy-Wilson.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson 15.99% 18.10% 3.36%

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Gecina on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.