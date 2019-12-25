Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.71

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.71 and traded as high as $98.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers shares last traded at $97.78, with a volume of 8,330 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $13,541,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.